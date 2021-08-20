Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 104,177 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 4,094,790 shares.The stock last traded at $251.71 and had previously closed at $279.45.

Several analysts recently commented on SNOW shares. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Snowflake in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Snowflake from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $275.00 to $240.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $350.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $312.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $279.74.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $259.77. The company has a market cap of $75.55 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.62.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.35. The business had revenue of $228.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $211.16 million. Equities analysts forecast that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Teresa Briggs sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.34, for a total value of $3,605,100.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 151,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,496,109.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Benoit Dageville sold 12,272 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $3,068,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 882,103 shares of company stock worth $225,494,350 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. ICONIQ Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 0.4% in the second quarter. ICONIQ Capital LLC now owns 33,116,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,007,491,000 after buying an additional 126,552 shares during the last quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 239.5% in the first quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP now owns 32,221,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,387,649,000 after buying an additional 22,729,505 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 16.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,898,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,602,396,000 after buying an additional 2,150,500 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 359.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,104,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,685,020,000 after buying an additional 8,688,437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coatue Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 28.9% in the first quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 5,242,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,202,063,000 after buying an additional 1,174,865 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.64% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake Company Profile (NYSE:SNOW)

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, an ecosystem that enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data.

