So-Young International (NASDAQ:SY) Hits New 1-Year Low at $5.61

So-Young International Inc. (NASDAQ:SY)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $5.61 and last traded at $5.66, with a volume of 4736 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $5.74.

The stock has a market cap of $620.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -574.00 and a beta of 0.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.18.

So-Young International (NASDAQ:SY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.56). So-Young International had a negative net margin of 0.23% and a negative return on equity of 0.13%. The firm had revenue of $54.89 million during the quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SY. UBS Group AG boosted its position in So-Young International by 18,951.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 5,117 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in So-Young International in the 1st quarter valued at about $143,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of So-Young International during the 1st quarter valued at about $170,000. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of So-Young International by 51.9% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 19,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 6,490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of So-Young International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $197,000. 15.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

So-Young International Company Profile

So-Young International, Inc engages in discovering, evaluating and reserving medical aesthetic services. Its business model comprises of three components: Content and its distribution through major social media networks and targeted media platforms in China; Social community characterized by signature user-generated content and; Online reservation services for medical aesthetic treatment.

