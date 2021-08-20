SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) Given New $318.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) had its target price hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $310.00 to $318.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.
A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on SEDG. Truist Securities decreased their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $435.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $276.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They issued an overweight rating and a $336.00 price objective for the company. Roth Capital decreased their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $380.00 to $310.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on SolarEdge Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a buy rating and a $314.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $322.13.
Shares of SolarEdge Technologies stock opened at $262.30 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $265.82. The company has a market cap of $13.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.68, a PEG ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a current ratio of 3.73. SolarEdge Technologies has a 1-year low of $178.32 and a 1-year high of $377.00.
In other SolarEdge Technologies news, VP Meir Adest sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.04, for a total value of $2,730,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Marcel Gani sold 334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.67, for a total transaction of $79,047.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 21,005 shares of company stock worth $5,622,827. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 9.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,536,046 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,878,721,000 after purchasing an additional 538,017 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 35.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,708,433 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $748,529,000 after buying an additional 711,248 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,756,106 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $485,334,000 after buying an additional 87,999 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 39.6% during the 2nd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 771,762 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $212,465,000 after acquiring an additional 219,085 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 673,239 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $193,277,000 after acquiring an additional 7,062 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.07% of the company’s stock.
About SolarEdge Technologies
SolarEdge Technologies, Inc engages in the development of energy technology, which provides inverter solutions. The firm operates through the following segments: Solar and All Other. The Solar segment includes the design, development, manufacturing, and sales of an inverter solution designed to maximize power generation.
