SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) Given New $318.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) had its target price hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $310.00 to $318.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on SEDG. Truist Securities decreased their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $435.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $276.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They issued an overweight rating and a $336.00 price objective for the company. Roth Capital decreased their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $380.00 to $310.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on SolarEdge Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a buy rating and a $314.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $322.13.

Shares of SolarEdge Technologies stock opened at $262.30 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $265.82. The company has a market cap of $13.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.68, a PEG ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a current ratio of 3.73. SolarEdge Technologies has a 1-year low of $178.32 and a 1-year high of $377.00.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.49. SolarEdge Technologies had a return on equity of 12.63% and a net margin of 8.63%. The firm had revenue of $480.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $455.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 44.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that SolarEdge Technologies will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In other SolarEdge Technologies news, VP Meir Adest sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.04, for a total value of $2,730,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Marcel Gani sold 334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.67, for a total transaction of $79,047.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 21,005 shares of company stock worth $5,622,827. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 9.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,536,046 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,878,721,000 after purchasing an additional 538,017 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 35.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,708,433 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $748,529,000 after buying an additional 711,248 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,756,106 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $485,334,000 after buying an additional 87,999 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 39.6% during the 2nd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 771,762 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $212,465,000 after acquiring an additional 219,085 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 673,239 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $193,277,000 after acquiring an additional 7,062 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.07% of the company’s stock.

About SolarEdge Technologies

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc engages in the development of energy technology, which provides inverter solutions. The firm operates through the following segments: Solar and All Other. The Solar segment includes the design, development, manufacturing, and sales of an inverter solution designed to maximize power generation.

