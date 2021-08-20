Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) Shares Sold by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System decreased its position in shares of Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) by 32.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,334 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 11,900 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Sonoco Products were worth $1,695,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ziegler Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Sonoco Products during the second quarter worth approximately $207,000. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Sonoco Products by 3.8% during the second quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,599 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its position in Sonoco Products by 36.0% during the second quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 6,397 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 1,695 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Sonoco Products by 161.7% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,488 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 2,155 shares during the period. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its position in Sonoco Products by 5.2% during the second quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 32,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,154,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. 69.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:SON opened at $64.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.17. Sonoco Products has a 12-month low of $48.20 and a 12-month high of $69.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50 day moving average of $65.33.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.02). Sonoco Products had a negative net margin of 3.50% and a positive return on equity of 18.41%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Sonoco Products will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 9th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.79%.

Several research firms have commented on SON. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Sonoco Products from $69.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. TheStreet lowered Sonoco Products from a “b+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Seaport Global Securities reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Sonoco Products in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.00.

Sonoco Products Company manufactures and sells industrial and consumer packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Packaging, Display and Packaging, Paper and Industrial Converted Products, and Protective Solutions. The Consumer Packaging segment provides paper and thermoformed plastic round and shaped rigid containers and trays; extruded and injection-molded plastic products; printed flexible packaging products; brand artwork management; and metal and peelable membrane ends and closures.

