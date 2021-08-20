South Atlantic Bancshares (OTCMKTS:SABK) Research Coverage Started at Janney Montgomery Scott

Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on shares of South Atlantic Bancshares (OTCMKTS:SABK) in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, Stephens restated an equal weight rating and set a $14.70 target price (down previously from $16.00) on shares of South Atlantic Bancshares in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th.

Get South Atlantic Bancshares alerts:

Shares of South Atlantic Bancshares stock opened at $14.65 on Tuesday. South Atlantic Bancshares has a one year low of $8.25 and a one year high of $15.50. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.59. The company has a market cap of $110.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.45 and a beta of 0.86.

South Atlantic Bancshares (OTCMKTS:SABK) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $11.11 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that South Atlantic Bancshares will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

South Atlantic Bancshares Company Profile

South Atlantic Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for South Atlantic Bank that provides consumer and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, and corporations in South Carolina. The company operates eleven offices in Myrtle Beach, Carolina Forest, North Myrtle Beach, Murrells Inlet, Pawleys Island, Georgetown, Mount Pleasant, Charleston, Blufton, and Hilton Head Island, South Carolina.

Recommended Story: What is the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for South Atlantic Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for South Atlantic Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.