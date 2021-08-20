South32 Limited (ASX:S32) Increases Dividend to $0.08 Per Share

South32 Limited (ASX:S32) announced a final dividend on Friday, August 20th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.0758 per share on Wednesday, October 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 8th. This is a boost from South32’s previous final dividend of $0.01.

The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.73.

About South32

South32 Limited operates as a diversified metals and mining company primarily in Australia, Southern Africa, North America, and South America. The company has a portfolio of assets producing alumina, aluminum, bauxite, energy and metallurgical coal, manganese ore and alloy, ferronickel, silver, lead, and zinc.

