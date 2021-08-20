SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barrington Research

SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Barrington Research in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a $42.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock. Barrington Research’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 42.91% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. TheStreet upgraded SP Plus from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SP Plus from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Get SP Plus alerts:

Shares of SP stock opened at $29.39 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $682.41 million, a PE ratio of -8.07 and a beta of 1.68. SP Plus has a 1-year low of $16.67 and a 1-year high of $36.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $31.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.25. SP Plus had a positive return on equity of 16.16% and a negative net margin of 7.66%. The business had revenue of $141.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.93 million. Research analysts anticipate that SP Plus will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SP Plus by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,765,713 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $57,898,000 after purchasing an additional 52,541 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its stake in shares of SP Plus by 30.8% in the 2nd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 1,231,675 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,680,000 after buying an additional 289,748 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SP Plus by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,200,790 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,733,000 after buying an additional 74,644 shares during the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SP Plus by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 973,174 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,769,000 after buying an additional 64,080 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aristotle Capital Boston LLC boosted its stake in shares of SP Plus by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 970,290 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,816,000 after buying an additional 4,861 shares during the last quarter. 81.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SP Plus

SP Plus Corp. provides professional parking, ground transportation, facility maintenance, security, event logistics, and baggage handling and related services to commercial, institutional, municipal and aviation clients. It also provides a wide range of event logistics services. The firm operates through the following segments: Commercial, Aviation, and Other.

Further Reading: Cost of equity and a company’s balance sheet

Receive News & Ratings for SP Plus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SP Plus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.