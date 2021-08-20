Spaceswap 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $49,013.00 (MILK2)

Spaceswap (CURRENCY:MILK2) traded down 6.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on August 20th. During the last seven days, Spaceswap has traded 12% lower against the US dollar. Spaceswap has a total market capitalization of $1.58 million and $49,013.00 worth of Spaceswap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Spaceswap coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.27 or 0.00000424 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002128 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002641 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 18.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.16 or 0.00059913 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $66.53 or 0.00141561 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70.74 or 0.00150499 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00004004 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $46,957.39 or 0.99908598 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $428.16 or 0.00910971 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $341.00 or 0.00725519 BTC.

Spaceswap’s total supply is 5,897,744 coins and its circulating supply is 5,876,281 coins. Spaceswap’s official Twitter account is @spaceswapdefi . Spaceswap’s official website is spaceswap.app

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spaceswap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Spaceswap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Spaceswap using one of the exchanges listed above.

