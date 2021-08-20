Spark Networks (NYSEAMERICAN:LOV) Price Target Lowered to $7.00 at Canaccord Genuity

Spark Networks (NYSEAMERICAN:LOV) had its price objective trimmed by Canaccord Genuity from $10.00 to $7.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

LOV stock opened at $3.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.82 million, a P/E ratio of -12.50 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.77. Spark Networks has a 52 week low of $2.97 and a 52 week high of $8.40.

Spark Networks (NYSEAMERICAN:LOV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The technology company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $56.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.90 million.

In other news, major shareholder John Hartnett Lewis acquired 24,707 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.33 per share, with a total value of $131,688.31. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Viii Lp Canaan sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.15, for a total transaction of $61,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 134,596 shares of company stock valued at $714,797. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jeereddi Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Spark Networks during the first quarter worth about $75,000. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Spark Networks by 14.2% in the first quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 20,879 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 2,594 shares during the last quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. bought a new position in Spark Networks in the first quarter worth about $343,000. Union Square Park Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Spark Networks in the first quarter worth about $420,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in Spark Networks by 86.1% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 58,829 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $438,000 after acquiring an additional 27,224 shares during the last quarter.

Spark Networks

Spark Networks SE operates online dating sites and mobile applications. It focuses on catering to the 40+ age demographic and religious minded singles for serious relationships in North America and other international markets. The company operates its dating platforms under the Zoosk, EliteSingles, Christian Mingle, Jdate, JSwipe, SilverSingles, etc.

