Spark Networks SE (NYSEAMERICAN:LOV) Short Interest Down 19.0% in July

Spark Networks SE (NYSEAMERICAN:LOV) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 93,400 shares, a drop of 19.0% from the July 15th total of 115,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 77,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.

LOV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on shares of Spark Networks from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Spark Networks in a research report on Tuesday.

LOV stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.90. The company had a trading volume of 6,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,522. The stock has a market cap of $7.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.67 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32. Spark Networks has a 12 month low of $2.97 and a 12 month high of $8.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.77.

Spark Networks (NYSEAMERICAN:LOV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The technology company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $56.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.90 million.

In other news, major shareholder Viii Lp Canaan sold 12,000 shares of Spark Networks stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.78, for a total transaction of $69,360.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder John Hartnett Lewis acquired 24,707 shares of Spark Networks stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.33 per share, with a total value of $131,688.31. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 134,596 shares of company stock valued at $714,797 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LOV. Jeereddi Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Spark Networks in the first quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Spark Networks by 14.2% in the first quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 20,879 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 2,594 shares during the period. Union Square Park Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Spark Networks in the first quarter valued at approximately $420,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in shares of Spark Networks by 86.1% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 58,829 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 27,224 shares during the period. Finally, Henry James International Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Spark Networks by 104.3% in the second quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 94,064 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 48,032 shares during the period.

About Spark Networks

Spark Networks SE operates online dating sites and mobile applications. It focuses on catering to the 40+ age demographic and religious minded singles for serious relationships in North America and other international markets. The company operates its dating platforms under the Zoosk, EliteSingles, Christian Mingle, Jdate, JSwipe, SilverSingles, etc.

