Spark New Zealand (OTCMKTS:SPKKY) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Spark New Zealand (OTCMKTS:SPKKY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Spark New Zealand Limited provides digital services. The company operates through five segments: Retail, Wholesale & International, Gen-i, AAPT, and Technology & Shared Services. It provides fixed line, mobile, and Internet services, voice, interconnect, managed data, and international products and services and telecommunication services. The Company integrates IT and telecommunications services to provide converged information and communication technologies solutions. Spark New Zealand Limited, formerly known as Telecom Corporation of New Zealand Limited, is headquartered in Auckland, New Zealand. “

Get Spark New Zealand alerts:

OTCMKTS SPKKY opened at $16.29 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.16, a P/E/G ratio of 13.62 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.80. Spark New Zealand has a 12 month low of $14.75 and a 12 month high of $17.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Spark New Zealand Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications and digital services in New Zealand. It offers telecommunications, information technology, media, and other digital products and services, including mobile services; voice services; broadband services; Internet TV; cloud, security, and service management services; procurement and partner services; and managed data and networks services.

Read More: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Spark New Zealand (SPKKY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Spark New Zealand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spark New Zealand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.