Spartan Delta (CVE:SDE) Price Target Increased to C$7.00 by Analysts at ATB Capital

Spartan Delta (CVE:SDE) had its price target boosted by equities researchers at ATB Capital from C$6.50 to C$7.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. ATB Capital’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 72.41% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on SDE. Haywood Securities boosted their target price on Spartan Delta from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a report on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James lowered Spartan Delta from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from C$8.00 to C$5.00 in a report on Monday. TD Securities upped their price objective on Spartan Delta from C$6.00 to C$6.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Spartan Delta from C$10.00 to C$10.50 in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, National Bankshares set a C$8.00 price objective on Spartan Delta and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$7.61.

Get Spartan Delta alerts:

Shares of SDE stock traded up C$0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching C$4.06. 126,975 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 215,161. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.11, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.03. The stock has a market capitalization of C$464.77 million and a PE ratio of 2.50. Spartan Delta has a twelve month low of C$2.35 and a twelve month high of C$6.20. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$5.16.

Spartan Delta Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas properties in the Western Canada. It also owns and operates oil and gas properties in Alberta, Saskatchewan, and British Columbia. As of December 31, 2020, company owned total proved plus probable reserves of 206,942 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

Further Reading: The basics of gap trading strategies

Receive News & Ratings for Spartan Delta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spartan Delta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.