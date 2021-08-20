Spartan Protocol (SPARTA) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $1.27 Million

Spartan Protocol (CURRENCY:SPARTA) traded up 6.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 20th. One Spartan Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.51 or 0.00001050 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Spartan Protocol has a total market cap of $19.19 million and approximately $1.27 million worth of Spartan Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Spartan Protocol has traded down 2.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002047 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002574 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.03 or 0.00057340 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $68.09 or 0.00139257 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $73.48 or 0.00150285 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00003925 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,877.00 or 0.99969233 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $452.74 or 0.00926009 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,246.34 or 0.06639811 BTC.

About Spartan Protocol

Spartan Protocol’s total supply is 37,871,836 coins and its circulating supply is 37,401,758 coins. Spartan Protocol’s official Twitter account is @SpartanProtocol . Spartan Protocol’s official website is spartanprotocol.org . Spartan Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@spartanprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “The Spartan Protocol incentivises the formation of capital in liquidity pools, such that they can be used for the synthetic token generation, lending, derivatives and more. “

Buying and Selling Spartan Protocol

