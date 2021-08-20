SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.700-$1.800 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.770. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.80 billion-$9 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.89 billion.SpartanNash also updated its FY21 guidance to $1.70-1.80 EPS.

SPTN stock traded up $0.99 during trading on Friday, reaching $21.53. 550,756 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 352,395. The firm has a market capitalization of $780.25 million, a P/E ratio of 9.61 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 0.69. SpartanNash has a twelve month low of $15.75 and a twelve month high of $23.45. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.36.

Get SpartanNash alerts:

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. SpartanNash had a net margin of 0.87% and a return on equity of 11.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that SpartanNash will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. SpartanNash’s dividend payout ratio is 31.62%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SpartanNash from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. SpartanNash presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $19.25.

SpartanNash Company Profile

SpartanNash Co engages in the distribution of grocery products to military commissaries in the U.S. It operates through the following segments: Military, Food Distribution and Retail. The Military segment sells and distributes grocery products primarily to U.S. military commissaries and exchanges. The Food Distribution segment distributes groceries to independent and corporate owned grocery retailers using multi-platform sales approach.

Further Reading: Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for SpartanNash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SpartanNash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.