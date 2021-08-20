SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN) Position Increased by Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN) by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,085 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 586 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF were worth $282,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SRLN. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 473.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 11,262,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,150,000 after buying an additional 9,299,065 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 169.6% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 2,648,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,142,000 after buying an additional 1,666,011 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 47.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,424,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,875,000 after buying an additional 785,040 shares during the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. increased its position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 10.6% during the first quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 2,038,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,235,000 after buying an additional 194,963 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 48.0% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,850,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,619,000 after buying an additional 600,000 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF alerts:

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF stock opened at $45.72 on Friday. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a one year low of $44.06 and a one year high of $46.34. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.97.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRLN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.