SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSEARCA:CWB)

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB) saw some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors purchased 32,279 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 2,741% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,136 put options.

Shares of NYSEARCA:CWB traded up $0.63 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $84.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 993,684. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $85.76. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $65.48 and a fifty-two week high of $92.97.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 66,910 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,540,000 after buying an additional 7,534 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF by 3.3% in the first quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 38,553 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,213,000 after buying an additional 1,244 shares during the period. S.A. Mason LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF by 33.0% in the first quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 705 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF by 4.8% in the first quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 198,382 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $16,534,000 after buying an additional 9,137 shares during the period. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 17,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,466,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period.

SPDR Barclays Convertible Securities ETF, formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Convertible Securities ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index that tracks United States convertible securities. In seeking to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

