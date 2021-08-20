Spectra Systems (LON:SPSY) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $158.33

Spectra Systems Co. (LON:SPSY) shares passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 158.33 ($2.07) and traded as high as GBX 162.99 ($2.13). Spectra Systems shares last traded at GBX 161.50 ($2.11), with a volume of 44,175 shares.

The company has a market cap of £70.29 million and a PE ratio of 19.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 158.38. The company has a current ratio of 6.36, a quick ratio of 5.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.34.

About Spectra Systems (LON:SPSY)

Spectra Systems Corporation discovers, develops, and sells integrated optical systems in Rhode Island and internationally. It operates in three segments: Authentication Systems, Secure Transactions, and Banknote Cleaning. The company offers integrated solutions, including a system of taggant materials and sensor equipment to authenticate banknotes that are used by central banks, as well as G7 country for passport security; banknote cleaning solution that lifts sebum and other substances from the banknote through a dry process based on supercritical CO2 cleaning; and solutions to authenticate brand name products.

