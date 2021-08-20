Spero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRO) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Spero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRO) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $40.20.

A number of analysts have weighed in on SPRO shares. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Spero Therapeutics in a report on Sunday, August 8th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Spero Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Spero Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th.

NASDAQ:SPRO traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $13.33. 1,023 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 198,768. The company has a market cap of $428.52 million, a PE ratio of -4.60 and a beta of 1.52. Spero Therapeutics has a one year low of $8.50 and a one year high of $23.64. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.44.

Spero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SPRO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.77) by $0.14. Spero Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 63.74% and a negative net margin of 411.53%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Spero Therapeutics will post -2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Spero Therapeutics by 81.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 924 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Spero Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Spero Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Spero Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Spero Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. Institutional investors own 56.93% of the company’s stock.

About Spero Therapeutics

Spero Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing novel treatments for multi-drug resistant, or MDR, bacterial infections. Its pipeline product candidates include SPR994, SPR741, and SPR206. The company was founded by Ankit A.

