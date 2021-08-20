Spero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRO) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Spero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRO) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $40.20.
A number of analysts have weighed in on SPRO shares. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Spero Therapeutics in a report on Sunday, August 8th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Spero Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Spero Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th.
NASDAQ:SPRO traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $13.33. 1,023 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 198,768. The company has a market cap of $428.52 million, a PE ratio of -4.60 and a beta of 1.52. Spero Therapeutics has a one year low of $8.50 and a one year high of $23.64. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.44.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Spero Therapeutics by 81.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 924 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Spero Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Spero Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Spero Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Spero Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. Institutional investors own 56.93% of the company’s stock.
About Spero Therapeutics
Spero Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing novel treatments for multi-drug resistant, or MDR, bacterial infections. Its pipeline product candidates include SPR994, SPR741, and SPR206. The company was founded by Ankit A.
