Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR) Receives $76.75 Average Price Target from Analysts

Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $77.57.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Spire from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Sidoti raised Spire from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Spire from $69.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Mizuho cut their target price on Spire from $78.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Spire from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.

SR stock traded up $0.30 on Friday, reaching $69.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 203,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 310,259. Spire has a 52 week low of $50.58 and a 52 week high of $77.95. The company has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.29. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

Spire (NYSE:SR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.04. Spire had a return on equity of 10.87% and a net margin of 11.74%. The business had revenue of $327.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $313.39 million. Research analysts anticipate that Spire will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.74%. Spire’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.15%.

In other news, Director John P. Stupp, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.73, for a total transaction of $448,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,282,366.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SR. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Spire by 733.3% in the first quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 375 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Spire by 41.7% in the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 520 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Spire by 37.6% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 622 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Spire by 168.7% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 669 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Spire by 117.5% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,018 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.70% of the company’s stock.

Spire Company Profile

Spire Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. It is also involved in the marketing of natural gas; and provision of energy services on non-regulated basis to on-system utility transportation customers, as well as to retail and wholesale customers.

