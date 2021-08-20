Spire (NYSE:SR) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Spire (NYSE:SR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Spire Inc. is a public utility company which is engaged in the purchase, retail distribution, sale and marketing of natural gas. Its operating segment consists of Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. Gas Utility segment includes the regulated operations of Laclede Gas and Alabama Gas Corporation. Gas Marketing segment is engaged in the marketing of natural gas and related activities on a non-regulated basis. Spire Inc, formerly known as The Laclede Group Inc., is headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri. “

SR has been the subject of several other reports. Sidoti upgraded shares of Spire from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Spire from $78.00 to $77.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Spire from $69.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Spire from $84.00 to $79.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Spire from $76.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Spire presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $78.00.

NYSE SR opened at $69.30 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a PE ratio of 14.50, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.29. Spire has a 1 year low of $50.58 and a 1 year high of $77.95. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.31.

Spire (NYSE:SR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $327.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $313.39 million. Spire had a return on equity of 10.87% and a net margin of 11.74%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Spire will post 4.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. Spire’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.15%.

In other Spire news, Director John P. Stupp, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of Spire stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.73, for a total value of $448,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,282,366.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Spire by 3,467.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 527,930 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,154,000 after buying an additional 513,130 shares in the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Spire during the 1st quarter valued at $37,411,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Spire by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,311,528 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $466,360,000 after buying an additional 367,565 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Spire by 211.3% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 359,585 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,987,000 after buying an additional 244,087 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Spire by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,615,625 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $116,761,000 after buying an additional 233,257 shares in the last quarter. 74.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Spire Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. It is also involved in the marketing of natural gas; and provision of energy services on non-regulated basis to on-system utility transportation customers, as well as to retail and wholesale customers.

