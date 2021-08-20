Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE) PT Lowered to $36.00 at Citigroup

Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE) had its price objective trimmed by Citigroup from $42.00 to $36.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI reissued a hold rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Spirit Airlines in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Spirit Airlines from an underperform rating to a peer perform rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. MKM Partners assumed coverage on shares of Spirit Airlines in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. They set a buy rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. Finally, upgraded shares of Spirit Airlines from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $35.50.

NYSE SAVE opened at $22.89 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of -3.49 and a beta of 1.72. Spirit Airlines has a 52-week low of $15.06 and a 52-week high of $40.77. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.87) by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $859.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $818.67 million. Spirit Airlines had a negative net margin of 29.57% and a negative return on equity of 29.21%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Spirit Airlines will post -2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Spirit Airlines by 12.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,684,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,808,000 after acquiring an additional 1,047,445 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Spirit Airlines during the first quarter worth approximately $31,962,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Spirit Airlines by 13.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,841,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,668,000 after acquiring an additional 561,861 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Spirit Airlines during the second quarter worth approximately $16,004,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Spirit Airlines by 5.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,735,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,456,000 after acquiring an additional 387,536 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.49% of the company’s stock.

Spirit Airlines, Inc is an airline that offers travel to price-conscious customers. Its customers start with an unbundled base fares that remove components included in the price of an airline ticket. The company was founded by Ned Homfeld in 1964 and is headquartered in Miramar, FL.

