SPX (NYSE:SPXC) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

SPX (NYSE:SPXC) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.250-$2.450 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.390. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.25 billion-$1.25 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.53 billion.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer upped their price target on SPX from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SPX from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $72.50.

Shares of NYSE SPXC traded up $0.89 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $62.35. 102,231 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 179,570. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of 21.28, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.35. SPX has a one year low of $39.74 and a one year high of $67.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $62.44.

SPX (NYSE:SPXC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $296.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $294.55 million. SPX had a return on equity of 19.19% and a net margin of 8.95%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that SPX will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SPX Company Profile

SPX Corp. is the supplier of infrastructure equipment and products. It operates through the following segments: HVAC, Detection and Measurement, and Engineered Solutions. The HVAC segment engineers, designs, manufactures, installs, and services cooling products for the HVAC and industrial markets, as well as heating and ventilation products for the residential and commercial markets.

