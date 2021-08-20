Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) Shares Bought by Capital Wealth Alliance LLC

Capital Wealth Alliance LLC increased its stake in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,899 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC’s holdings in Square were worth $677,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SQ. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Square during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its position in Square by 178.4% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 142 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Square by 41.9% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 149 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new position in Square during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Square during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 56.77% of the company’s stock.

SQ has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Cowen raised shares of Square from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $266.00 to $343.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Square from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of Square from $281.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Square from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Square from $245.00 to $254.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $267.85.

NYSE:SQ traded up $5.70 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $263.05. 4,715,040 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,872,699. The stock has a market cap of $120.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 230.75, a P/E/G ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 2.41. Square, Inc. has a twelve month low of $134.00 and a twelve month high of $289.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $250.03.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last issued its earnings results on Saturday, July 31st. The technology company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.35. Square had a return on equity of 16.94% and a net margin of 3.60%. The firm had revenue of $4.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 143.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Square, Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 41,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,323,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director James Morgan Jr. Mckelvey sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.98, for a total value of $45,596,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $871,795.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 688,818 shares of company stock valued at $168,138,339. 15.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

