Squarepoint Ops LLC Invests $26,000 in Astrotech Co. (NASDAQ:ASTC)

Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Astrotech Co. (NASDAQ:ASTC) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 11,925 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Astrotech by 296.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 759,080 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,662,000 after acquiring an additional 567,418 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Astrotech by 79.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 197,932 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 87,637 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Astrotech in the first quarter worth approximately $94,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Astrotech by 878.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 20,650 shares during the period. 4.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Astrotech from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ:ASTC opened at $0.98 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $48.65 million, a P/E ratio of -1.29 and a beta of -1.38. Astrotech Co. has a 12-month low of $0.94 and a 12-month high of $6.14. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.14.

Astrotech Corporation operates as a science and technology development and commercialization company in the United States. It operates through two segments, 1st Detect Corporation and AgLAB Inc The 1st Detect Corporation segment manufactures explosives and narcotics trace detectors for use at airports, secured facilities, and borders.

