SRS Capital Advisors Inc. Acquires Shares of 447,189 iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 447,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,191,000. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF makes up approximately 4.9% of SRS Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. owned about 0.45% of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJK. Lido Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 86.0% in the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 273,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,472,000 after buying an additional 126,709 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 13.1% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 726,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,829,000 after purchasing an additional 84,154 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 12.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 449,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,202,000 after purchasing an additional 49,866 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,363,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,259,000 after purchasing an additional 45,578 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 5.5% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 871,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,264,000 after purchasing an additional 45,469 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IJK stock traded up $0.90 on Friday, reaching $80.26. 99,789 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 297,074. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $80.57. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $56.76 and a 1 year high of $83.86.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

