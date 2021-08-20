SRS Capital Advisors Inc. Acquires Shares of 629,172 Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE)

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 629,172 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,051,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals by 121.6% during the 1st quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 34,638 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 19,010 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Ampio Pharmaceuticals by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 307,584 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 25,232 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in Ampio Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Woodward Diversified Capital LLC lifted its stake in Ampio Pharmaceuticals by 331.5% during the second quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC now owns 19,500 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 14,981 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 15.64% of the company’s stock.

AMPE traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.35. 1,475,440 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,555,179. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.48. Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.62 and a 12 month high of $2.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $270.62 million, a PE ratio of -16.88 and a beta of 1.78.

Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02). As a group, research analysts forecast that Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Ampio Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 5th.

In other Ampio Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Dan Stokely sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.79, for a total value of $40,275.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,815 shares in the company, valued at $90,958.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 3.59% of the company’s stock.

Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development of therapies to treat prevalent inflammatory conditions. Its product pipeline includes new uses for approved drugs and new molecular entities for important therapeutic areas, including metabolic disease, eye disease, kidney disease, inflammation and sexual dysfunction and CNS disease.

