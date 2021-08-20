SRS Capital Advisors Inc. Buys Shares of 23,117 Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGIT)

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGIT) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 23,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,568,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Jordan Park Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the first quarter valued at approximately $226,275,000. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 55.6% in the first quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 3,032,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,859,000 after acquiring an additional 1,083,517 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Services LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 23.8% in the first quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 1,794,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,845,000 after acquiring an additional 345,345 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 16.8% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,397,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,984,000 after acquiring an additional 201,222 shares during the period. Finally, RiverFront Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 125.4% in the first quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 1,386,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,202,000 after acquiring an additional 771,370 shares during the period.

Shares of VGIT traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $68.30. 1,403,979 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 879,379. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.13. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $67.09 and a 12 month high of $70.64.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.067 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 2nd. This is a boost from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

