SRS Capital Advisors Inc. Takes $664,000 Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $664,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 937,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,696,000 after buying an additional 37,128 shares during the period. Ramsey Quantitative Systems acquired a new position in AbbVie in the 2nd quarter worth $249,000. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC boosted its stake in AbbVie by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC now owns 6,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $714,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. boosted its stake in AbbVie by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 5,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $671,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Human Investing LLC boosted its stake in AbbVie by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Human Investing LLC now owns 31,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,532,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. 63.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AbbVie stock traded up $0.89 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $118.82. The company had a trading volume of 4,088,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,732,729. The stock has a market capitalization of $209.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.03, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.89. AbbVie Inc. has a one year low of $79.11 and a one year high of $119.92. The business’s 50-day moving average is $115.97.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $13.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.64 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 154.24%. The business’s revenue was up 33.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.34 EPS. Equities analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.38%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is 49.24%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ABBV. Argus upped their target price on shares of AbbVie from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Truist initiated coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $124.08 price target on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $128.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. AbbVie has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.21.

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

