Staffing 360 Solutions (NASDAQ:STAF) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Staffing 360 Solutions (NASDAQ:STAF) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc. is engaged in a global buy-and-build strategy through the acquisition of staffing organizations in the US and the UK. Through both organic growth and acquisitions, the Company provides permanent placement services in the finance and accounting, administrative, engineering and IT staffing space. Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc. is headquartered in New York, with its UK headquarters in London. “

Separately, Greenridge Global reduced their price objective on shares of Staffing 360 Solutions from $15.00 to $8.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd.

Shares of STAF opened at $2.05 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.57 million, a P/E ratio of -0.18 and a beta of 1.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.61. Staffing 360 Solutions has a 1 year low of $1.98 and a 1 year high of $20.04.

Staffing 360 Solutions (NASDAQ:STAF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The business services provider reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $48.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.87 million. On average, analysts forecast that Staffing 360 Solutions will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in Staffing 360 Solutions during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in Staffing 360 Solutions during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Staffing 360 Solutions by 298.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 128,696 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 96,395 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Staffing 360 Solutions during the first quarter worth approximately $181,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Staffing 360 Solutions by 412.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 783,203 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 630,242 shares during the period. 7.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Staffing 360 Solutions Company Profile

Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of based staffing services. The firm engages in the acquisition and management of staffing companies in the information technology, financial, accounting, healthcare and cyber security industries. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Staffing, Professional Staffing-US and Professional Staffing-UK.

