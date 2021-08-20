Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) vs. Hillman Solutions (NASDAQ:HLMN) Critical Contrast

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) and Hillman Solutions (NASDAQ:HLMN) are both industrial products companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, valuation, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Stanley Black & Decker and Hillman Solutions’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Stanley Black & Decker $14.53 billion 2.13 $1.23 billion $9.04 20.98 Hillman Solutions N/A N/A -$28.89 million N/A N/A

Stanley Black & Decker has higher revenue and earnings than Hillman Solutions.

Profitability

This table compares Stanley Black & Decker and Hillman Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Stanley Black & Decker 10.80% 20.65% 8.46% Hillman Solutions N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

80.3% of Stanley Black & Decker shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 74.9% of Hillman Solutions shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.9% of Stanley Black & Decker shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Stanley Black & Decker and Hillman Solutions, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Stanley Black & Decker 0 4 7 0 2.64 Hillman Solutions 0 0 5 0 3.00

Stanley Black & Decker currently has a consensus target price of $216.67, suggesting a potential upside of 14.23%. Hillman Solutions has a consensus target price of $16.25, suggesting a potential upside of 38.89%. Given Hillman Solutions’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Hillman Solutions is more favorable than Stanley Black & Decker.

Summary

Stanley Black & Decker beats Hillman Solutions on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil & gas and infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the following three segments: Tools and Storage, Industrial, and Security. The Tools and Storage segment comprises of the power tools and equipment, and hand tools, accessories, and storage businesses. The Industrial segment comprises of engineered fastening and infrastructure businesses. The Security segment includes the convergent security solutions and mechanical access solutions businesses. The company was founded by Frederick T. Stanley in 1843 and is headquartered in New Britain, CT.

Hillman Solutions Company Profile

Founded in 1964 and headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, Hillman is a leading North American provider of complete hardware solutions, delivered with industry best customer service to over 40,000 locations. Hillman designs innovative product and merchandising solutions for complex categories that deliver an outstanding customer experience to home improvement centers, mass merchants, national and regional hardware stores, pet supply stores, and OEM & Industrial customers. Leveraging a world-class distribution and sales network, Hillman delivers a “small business” experience with “big business” efficiency.

