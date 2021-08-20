Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Sold by Columbia Asset Management

Columbia Asset Management decreased its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 85,974 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 18,564 shares during the quarter. Starbucks accounts for about 2.1% of Columbia Asset Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Columbia Asset Management’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $9,613,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,675,000. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Starbucks by 9.1% during the second quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,930 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the period. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Starbucks by 24.9% in the 2nd quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,712 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Virginia VA increased its stake in Starbucks by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA now owns 84,974 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $9,540,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Starbucks by 44.1% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 8,530 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $954,000 after buying an additional 2,610 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Starbucks from $116.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Starbucks from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Starbucks has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.12.

In other Starbucks news, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 359,177 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.81, for a total value of $44,110,527.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, COO John Culver sold 148,619 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total value of $17,685,661.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

SBUX stock traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $114.76. The stock had a trading volume of 189,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,997,844. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $116.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.89. Starbucks Co. has a 52 week low of $76.46 and a 52 week high of $126.32.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The coffee company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.23. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.43% and a negative return on equity of 43.16%. The business had revenue of $7.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.26 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.46) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 77.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 3.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 153.85%.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific (CAP); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); and Channel Development. The Americas, CAP, EMEA segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

See Also: Market Timing – The Benefits and the Danger

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.