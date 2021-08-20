State Auto Financial (NASDAQ:STFC) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

State Auto Financial (NASDAQ:STFC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “State Auto Financial Corporation is an insurance holding company, which engages, through its subsidiaries, primarily in the property and casualty insurance business. The company’s principal subsidiary is State Auto Property and Casualty Insurance Company. State Auto P&C is a regional insurer engaged primarily in writing personal and commercial automobile, homeowners, commercial multi-peril, workers’ compensation and fire insurance. “

Separately, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of State Auto Financial from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 9th.

NASDAQ STFC opened at $49.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.09 and a quick ratio of 0.07. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.43. State Auto Financial has a 12 month low of $12.07 and a 12 month high of $51.51. The company has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.68 and a beta of 0.40.

State Auto Financial (NASDAQ:STFC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.46). State Auto Financial had a return on equity of 3.12% and a net margin of 5.88%. As a group, analysts forecast that State Auto Financial will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Scott Alan Jones sold 16,100 shares of State Auto Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $805,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in STFC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in State Auto Financial by 211.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 54,370 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $965,000 after purchasing an additional 36,918 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in State Auto Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,585,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in State Auto Financial by 23.7% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,083 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 4,999 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in State Auto Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $396,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in State Auto Financial by 96.4% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,011 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 4,422 shares in the last quarter. 33.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

State Auto Financial Company Profile

State Auto Financial Corp. is a property and casualty insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Insurance, Commercial Insurance, and Investment Operations. The Personal Insurance segment comprises personal auto, homeowners, and other personal insurance.

