State Bank of India (OTCMKTS:SBKFF) Short Interest Up 28.1% in July

State Bank of India (OTCMKTS:SBKFF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 37,400 shares, an increase of 28.1% from the July 15th total of 29,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 374.0 days.

SBKFF opened at $53.18 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $50.98. State Bank of India has a 12-month low of $24.39 and a 12-month high of $55.66.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in State Bank of India stock. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in State Bank of India (OTCMKTS:SBKFF) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 336,480 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,690 shares during the quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in State Bank of India were worth $16,689,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

State Bank of India is a multinational, public sector banking, and financial services statutory body with portfolio of products & services and leverages technology to deliver and manage them in a personalized and customer centric way. It operates through the following segments: Treasury, Corporate/Wholesale Banking, Retail Banking, Insurance Business, and Other Banking Business.

