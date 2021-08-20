State of Michigan Retirement System Cuts Position in United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X)

State of Michigan Retirement System decreased its position in shares of United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X) by 30.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,989 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 29,200 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in United States Steel were worth $1,632,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of United States Steel during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of United States Steel by 287.9% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,280 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Founders Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of United States Steel by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 1,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in United States Steel in the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in United States Steel in the first quarter worth $45,000. 63.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of X stock opened at $27.33 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.99 and a beta of 2.16. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.90. United States Steel Co. has a 52 week low of $6.85 and a 52 week high of $30.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

United States Steel (NYSE:X) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $3.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.29. United States Steel had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 20.37%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($2.67) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that United States Steel Co. will post 12.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.15%. United States Steel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -0.86%.

Several research firms have recently commented on X. UBS Group upgraded United States Steel from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, June 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised United States Steel from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on shares of United States Steel in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of United States Steel from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of United States Steel from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $24.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, May 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.33.

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through three segments: North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets and tin mill products, as well as all iron ore and coke.

