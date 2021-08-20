State of Michigan Retirement System Cuts Stake in HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY)

State of Michigan Retirement System reduced its stake in shares of HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) by 31.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,966 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,700 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in HealthEquity were worth $1,687,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HQY. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in shares of HealthEquity during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $66,745,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of HealthEquity by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,434,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,536,000 after acquiring an additional 426,446 shares during the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS boosted its position in shares of HealthEquity by 223.3% during the 1st quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 486,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,072,000 after acquiring an additional 335,925 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of HealthEquity by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 5,633,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,108,000 after acquiring an additional 314,928 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of HealthEquity during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $20,623,000. 88.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP William Robert Otten sold 1,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.47, for a total transaction of $137,769.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Edward Bloomberg sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $75,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 39,195 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,939,625. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 33,785 shares of company stock valued at $2,625,328. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:HQY opened at $62.64 on Friday. HealthEquity, Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.82 and a twelve month high of $93.32. The company has a market capitalization of $5.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,044.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 4.50 and a current ratio of 4.50.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) last released its earnings results on Sunday, June 6th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.06. HealthEquity had a return on equity of 5.95% and a net margin of 0.60%. The business had revenue of $184.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.07 million. On average, analysts forecast that HealthEquity, Inc. will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HQY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 target price on shares of HealthEquity in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Stephens started coverage on HealthEquity in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on HealthEquity from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Raymond James raised their price target on HealthEquity from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on HealthEquity in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.82.

HealthEquity, Inc provides range of solutions for managing health care accounts. The firm’s offers its solutions for employers, health plans, brokers, consultants and financial advisors. Its services include HAS, FSA, HRA, DCRA, 401(k), Commuter, COBRA and HIA. It also offers products like healthcare saving and spending platform, health savings accounts, investment advisory services, reimbursement arrangements, and healthcare incentives.

