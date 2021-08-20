State of Michigan Retirement System Decreases Stake in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL)

State of Michigan Retirement System cut its holdings in shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) by 32.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,742 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 16,400 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Jabil were worth $1,961,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new stake in shares of Jabil in the first quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Jabil in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $94,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Jabil by 90.6% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,646 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,258 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc. bought a new position in shares of Jabil in the first quarter worth $206,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Jabil in the first quarter valued at $209,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JBL opened at $58.25 on Friday. Jabil Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.42 and a 12-month high of $61.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The company has a market cap of $8.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.09, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.83.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 17th. The technology company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.26. Jabil had a net margin of 2.02% and a return on equity of 29.25%. The business had revenue of $7.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.95 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. Jabil’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Jabil Inc. will post 4.57 EPS for the current year.

Jabil announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Friday, July 23rd that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the technology company to purchase up to 11.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 91.43%.

In other news, CEO Michael J. Loparco sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.33, for a total value of $180,990.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael Dastoor sold 19,623 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.44, for a total transaction of $1,186,014.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 135,358 shares of company stock worth $7,979,734. 2.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup raised their target price on Jabil from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. raised their price objective on shares of Jabil from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Jabil from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.63.

About Jabil

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. It offers electronics design, production, and product management services. The company provides electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

