State of Michigan Retirement System Has $1.77 Million Holdings in Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG)

State of Michigan Retirement System decreased its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) by 31.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,100 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Harley-Davidson were worth $1,773,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HOG. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its stake in Harley-Davidson by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 8,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Harley-Davidson by 55.3% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Harley-Davidson by 6.9% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Harley-Davidson by 5.0% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 10,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC grew its stake in Harley-Davidson by 6.4% in the first quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 9,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.39% of the company’s stock.

Harley-Davidson stock opened at $39.26 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. Harley-Davidson, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.56 and a 12 month high of $52.06. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $43.19.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.24. Harley-Davidson had a return on equity of 29.87% and a net margin of 10.53%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.60) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 128.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Harley-Davidson, Inc. will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

HOG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Edward Jones downgraded Harley-Davidson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $39.59 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Harley-Davidson from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Northcoast Research lifted their price objective on shares of Harley-Davidson from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Harley-Davidson from $48.00 to $41.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Harley-Davidson from $39.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.97.

Harley-Davidson Company Profile

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells custom, cruiser, and touring motorcycles. The company operates in two segments, Motorcycles and Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles and Related Products segment designs, manufactures, and sells Harley-Davidson motorcycles, including cruiser, touring, standard, sportbike, and dual models, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

