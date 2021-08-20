State of Michigan Retirement System Has $1.81 Million Holdings in Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD)

State of Michigan Retirement System trimmed its holdings in shares of Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) by 32.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,729 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,000 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Woodward were worth $1,810,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Woodward in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Woodward by 333.8% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 282 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of Woodward in the 1st quarter worth $40,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in Woodward during the 1st quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in Woodward during the first quarter worth $118,000. 75.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Thomas A. Gendron sold 8,233 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.48, for a total transaction of $1,000,144.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 26,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,200,755.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director David P. Hess acquired 4,400 shares of Woodward stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $113.77 per share, with a total value of $500,588.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $500,588. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,622 shares of company stock worth $2,446,894 in the last ninety days. 3.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on WWD shares. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Woodward from $108.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on Woodward from $108.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Woodward in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Woodward from $151.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.67.

WWD stock opened at $116.64 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.42 billion, a PE ratio of 35.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a current ratio of 4.24. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $119.37. Woodward, Inc. has a 1-year low of $74.34 and a 1-year high of $130.75.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.23). Woodward had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 9.79%. The company had revenue of $556.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $617.21 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. Woodward’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Woodward, Inc. will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.162 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Woodward’s payout ratio is currently 16.41%.

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment offers fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles; and flight deck controls, actuators, servo controls, and motors and sensors for aircraft that are used on commercial and private aircraft and rotorcraft, as well as on military fixed-wing aircraft and rotorcraft, guided weapons, and other defense systems.

