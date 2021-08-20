State of Michigan Retirement System Takes Position in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX)

State of Michigan Retirement System bought a new position in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 16,400 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,911,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Crocs in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Crocs in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Crocs in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in Crocs by 54.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,846 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Crocs during the first quarter valued at approximately $89,000. 92.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Crocs alerts:

In related news, President Michelle Poole sold 4,273 shares of Crocs stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.48, for a total transaction of $604,544.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Doreen A. Wright sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.70, for a total transaction of $53,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 57,329 shares in the company, valued at $6,117,004.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,757 shares of company stock valued at $1,938,447. 2.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of CROX opened at $139.17 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market cap of $8.68 billion, a PE ratio of 13.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.87. Crocs, Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.84 and a 1 year high of $147.31. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $123.97.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The textile maker reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.61. Crocs had a net margin of 35.35% and a return on equity of 126.41%. The company had revenue of $640.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $562.61 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. Crocs’s quarterly revenue was up 93.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Crocs, Inc. will post 6.78 earnings per share for the current year.

CROX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Crocs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Crocs from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Pivotal Research lifted their target price on Crocs from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price objective on shares of Crocs from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $152.00 target price (up previously from $132.00) on shares of Crocs in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.67.

Crocs Profile

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children. It offers various footwear products, including sandals, wedges, flips, slides clogs, charms, and shoes under the Crocs brand name.

Further Reading: Investing in Growth Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for Crocs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crocs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.