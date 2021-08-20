State of Michigan Retirement System Trims Holdings in Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC)

State of Michigan Retirement System trimmed its position in Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) by 32.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,892 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 12,200 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Cimarex Energy were worth $1,876,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Cimarex Energy by 159.7% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 574 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in Cimarex Energy by 112.7% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,059 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Cimarex Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Disciplined Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Cimarex Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Finally, Harvest Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cimarex Energy in the second quarter valued at $217,000. 85.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of XEC stock opened at $58.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The company has a market cap of $6.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -172.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 2.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $67.48. Cimarex Energy Co. has a one year low of $22.39 and a one year high of $76.39.

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $712.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $616.83 million. Cimarex Energy had a negative net margin of 1.19% and a positive return on equity of 34.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 185.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.51) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Cimarex Energy Co. will post 8.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on XEC. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Cimarex Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Bank of America raised shares of Cimarex Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Truist Securities raised shares of Cimarex Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $70.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Scotiabank lowered shares of Cimarex Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $67.00 to $71.00 in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, US Capital Advisors downgraded Cimarex Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cimarex Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.76.

Cimarex Energy Company Profile

Cimarex Energy Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company primarily in Texas, Oklahoma, and New Mexico. As of December 31, 2020, it had a total proved reserves of 531.0 million barrels of oil equivalent; 1.36 trillion cubic feet of proved gas reserves; 144.1 million barrels (MMBbls) of proved oil reserves; and 159.8 MMBbls of natural gas liquids reserves primarily located in the Permian Basin and Mid-Continent regions.

