State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) Short Interest Up 28.8% in July

State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,070,000 shares, a growth of 28.8% from the July 15th total of 3,160,000 shares. Currently, 1.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,950,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on STT shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on State Street from $95.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. UBS Group raised State Street from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $83.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on State Street from $94.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on State Street from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of State Street in a research report on Thursday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.08.

NYSE STT opened at $85.50 on Friday. State Street has a 1-year low of $56.63 and a 1-year high of $92.63. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $85.03. The company has a market cap of $29.37 billion, a PE ratio of 13.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 15th. The asset manager reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.18. State Street had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 20.21%. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.86 EPS. State Street’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that State Street will post 7.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a $0.57 dividend. This is a boost from State Street’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. State Street’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.04%.

In related news, CEO Cyrus Taraporevala sold 4,488 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.02, for a total value of $381,569.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 104,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,893,517.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new stake in State Street in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in State Street in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in State Street in the 1st quarter worth $49,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in State Street in the 1st quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in State Street in the 1st quarter worth $50,000. 86.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

State Street Company Profile

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

