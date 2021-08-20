Stelco (TSE:STLC) PT Raised to C$62.00

Stelco (TSE:STLC) had its price objective hoisted by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$59.00 to C$62.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target indicates a potential upside of 45.40% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Stelco to C$54.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Stelco to C$60.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Stelco to C$44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Scotiabank upped their target price on Stelco from C$50.00 to C$52.50 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Cormark increased their price objective on Stelco to C$63.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Stelco presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$56.83.

Shares of STLC opened at C$42.64 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.62. Stelco has a one year low of C$8.95 and a one year high of C$50.49. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.30 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -236.89. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$38.37.

Stelco Holdings Inc is Canada-based company and owner of one of the technologically advanced integrated steelmaking facilities in North America. The Company produce flat-rolled value-added steels, including coated, cold-rolled and hot-rolled steel products as well as metallurgical coke. With gauge, crown, and shape control, as well as reliable uniformity of mechanical properties, The Company’s steel products are supplied to customers in the construction, automotive and energy industries across Canada and the United States, as well as to a variety of steel service centers, which are regional distributors of steel products.

