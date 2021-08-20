Sterling Financial Planning Inc. Invests $103,000 in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 877 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $103,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Investment Counsel Inc acquired a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 34,880 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 4,449 shares in the last quarter.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $117.12. 814,020 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,249,058. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $117.43. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a one year low of $114.91 and a one year high of $118.04.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

