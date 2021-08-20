Sterling Financial Planning Inc. Raises Stock Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Sterling Financial Planning Inc. increased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,359 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Sterling Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $545,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Emerson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in McDonald’s in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in McDonald’s in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new position in McDonald’s in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in McDonald’s in the first quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Perkins Coie Trust Co increased its holdings in McDonald’s by 1,050.0% in the second quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 230 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. 60.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,493 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.45, for a total transaction of $606,920.85. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $823,834.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Kevin M. Ozan sold 47,649 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.90, for a total transaction of $11,621,591.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,483 shares in the company, valued at $7,922,603.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MCD. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $270.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $238.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $259.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, MKM Partners boosted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. McDonald’s presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $256.72.

NYSE:MCD traded up $1.26 on Friday, hitting $238.49. The stock had a trading volume of 1,957,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,778,869. The firm has a market capitalization of $178.10 billion, a PE ratio of 25.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $236.08. McDonald’s Co. has a 1-year low of $202.73 and a 1-year high of $247.05.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.26. McDonald’s had a net margin of 31.72% and a negative return on equity of 83.98%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. Analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 8.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a $1.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.29%.

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

