Sterling Financial Planning Inc. Sells 1,451 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Sterling Financial Planning Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 97,417 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,451 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for about 3.3% of Sterling Financial Planning Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Sterling Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $5,019,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VEA. Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 131.0% during the second quarter. Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC now owns 56,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,926,000 after buying an additional 32,203 shares in the last quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 420,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,642,000 after buying an additional 1,623 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 12.6% during the second quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 318,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,397,000 after buying an additional 35,579 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 8.1% during the second quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 132,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,850,000 after buying an additional 9,967 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.6% during the second quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 214,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,068,000 after buying an additional 7,422 shares in the last quarter.

VEA stock traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $51.43. The company had a trading volume of 5,806,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,558,946. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $51.94. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $39.13 and a 52 week high of $53.43.

