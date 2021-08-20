Sterling Financial Planning Inc. Trims Stock Position in VEREIT, Inc. (NYSE:VER)

Sterling Financial Planning Inc. lowered its position in shares of VEREIT, Inc. (NYSE:VER) by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 280 shares during the period. Sterling Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings in VEREIT were worth $89,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of VER. DnB Asset Management AS grew its stake in VEREIT by 23.6% during the first quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 30,653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after acquiring an additional 5,849 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in VEREIT by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 1,546 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in VEREIT in the 1st quarter worth approximately $722,000. Strs Ohio grew its stake in VEREIT by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 302,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,683,000 after buying an additional 18,064 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in VEREIT by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 40,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,556,000 after buying an additional 1,601 shares in the last quarter. 90.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of VER traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $50.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 709,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,861,271. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.49 billion, a PE ratio of 49.90, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 6.01 and a current ratio of 5.54. VEREIT, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.05 and a 52 week high of $50.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $48.20.

VEREIT (NYSE:VER) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.47). VEREIT had a return on equity of 3.87% and a net margin of 22.20%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that VEREIT, Inc. will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.462 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.69%. VEREIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.49%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on VER shares. Capital One Financial cut shares of VEREIT from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of VEREIT in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of VEREIT in a research note on Sunday, May 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of VEREIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of VEREIT from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.71.

About VEREIT

VEREIT, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which provides real estate investment services. It owns and manages the portfolios of single-tenant commercial properties in the U.S. The company operates through the following segments: Real Estate Investment and Cole Capital. The Real Estate Investment segment acquires, owns and operates single tenant, freestanding, commercial real estate properties, primarily subject to long term net leases with high credit quality tenants.

