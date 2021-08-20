Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN) Shares Gap Up on Analyst Upgrade

Stevanato Group Spa (NYSE:STVN) shares gapped up before the market opened on Friday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $26.00 to $28.00. The stock had previously closed at $22.91, but opened at $23.46. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Stevanato Group shares last traded at $23.57, with a volume of 1,256 shares.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Stevanato Group in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Stevanato Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Stevanato Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Stevanato Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Stevanato Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.57.

About Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN)

Stevanato Group S.p.A. is a provider of drug containment, drug delivery and diagnostic solutions to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology and life sciences industries. Stevanato Group S.p.A. is based in PIOMBINO DESE, Italy.

