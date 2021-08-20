Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Icahn Enterprises Call Options (NASDAQ:IEP)

Icahn Enterprises L.P. (NASDAQ:IEP) saw some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Investors purchased 4,718 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 897% compared to the average daily volume of 473 call options.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IEP. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Icahn Enterprises during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Icahn Enterprises during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Icahn Enterprises during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Icahn Enterprises by 102.5% during the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 741 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Icahn Enterprises during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. 93.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IEP stock traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $55.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 225,963. Icahn Enterprises has a 12 month low of $47.45 and a 12 month high of $69.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 7.14 and a quick ratio of 7.14. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $56.99.

Icahn Enterprises (NASDAQ:IEP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The conglomerate reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.48). Icahn Enterprises had a negative return on equity of 5.63% and a negative net margin of 6.12%. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Icahn Enterprises will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.50%. Icahn Enterprises’s payout ratio is -109.14%.

About Icahn Enterprises

Icahn Enterprises LP operates as holding company. It operates through following business ten segments: Investment, Automotive, Energy, Railcar, Food Packaging, Metals, Real Estate, Home Fashion, Railcar and Mining. The Investment segment is comprises of various private investment funds. The Automotive segment holds ownership in Icahn Automotive Group LLC.

