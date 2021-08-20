Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Marsh & McLennan Companies Put Options (NYSE:MMC)

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Stock investors bought 1,736 put options on the company. This is an increase of 2,416% compared to the average volume of 69 put options.

MMC traded up $1.07 on Friday, reaching $154.99. The stock had a trading volume of 37,439 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,026,825. The stock has a market cap of $78.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $144.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. Marsh & McLennan Companies has a fifty-two week low of $102.11 and a fifty-two week high of $154.91.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.51 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 31.17% and a net margin of 13.49%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.32 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Marsh & McLennan Companies will post 6.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 29th were issued a dividend of $0.535 per share. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 28th. This is an increase from Marsh & McLennan Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is currently 43.06%.

MMC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $143.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. UBS Group upped their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $133.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $171.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $111.00 to $136.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.32.

In other news, CEO Scott Mcdonald sold 112,051 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.95, for a total transaction of $15,569,486.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,518,376.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,891,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,893,300,000 after acquiring an additional 281,438 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.4% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 34,524,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,856,973,000 after purchasing an additional 468,887 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,260,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,272,337,000 after acquiring an additional 79,907 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 0.6% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 21,960,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,089,496,000 after purchasing an additional 121,019 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 4.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,871,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,244,652,000 after purchasing an additional 381,481 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.30% of the company’s stock.

About Marsh & McLennan Companies

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which offers clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy and people. It operates through the following business segments: Risk & Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment includes risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

