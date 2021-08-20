Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on Acutus Medical (NASDAQ:AFIB)

Acutus Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFIB) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors acquired 1,246 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,254% compared to the typical daily volume of 92 call options.

Acutus Medical stock opened at $12.80 on Friday. Acutus Medical has a twelve month low of $11.18 and a twelve month high of $38.99. The company has a current ratio of 5.72, a quick ratio of 5.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.36.

Acutus Medical (NASDAQ:AFIB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($1.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.00) by ($0.02). Acutus Medical had a negative return on equity of 100.30% and a negative net margin of 844.29%. On average, analysts expect that Acutus Medical will post -3.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Acutus Medical news, Director Orbimed Advisors Llc bought 1,071,428 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.00 per share, for a total transaction of $14,999,992.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 24.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bamco Inc. NY raised its holdings in Acutus Medical by 32.3% in the first quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 615,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,223,000 after buying an additional 150,000 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Acutus Medical during the first quarter valued at $43,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Acutus Medical in the 1st quarter worth about $866,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Acutus Medical by 58.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 44,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,000 after buying an additional 16,323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parian Global Management LP purchased a new position in Acutus Medical in the 1st quarter worth about $11,320,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on AFIB shares. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Acutus Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Acutus Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Acutus Medical presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.83.

About Acutus Medical

Acutus Medical, Inc, an arrhythmia management company, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of tools for catheter-based ablation procedures to treat various arrhythmias in the United States and internationally. Its product portfolio includes novel access sheaths, transseptal crossing tools, diagnostic and mapping catheters, conventional and contact force ablation catheters, and mapping and imaging consoles and accessories, as well as supporting algorithms and software programs.

